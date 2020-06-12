Shannon Navigation
Power disruption at Albert Lock
Saturday, June 13
Albert Lock,
Waterways Ireland wishes to advise masters and users of the Shannon Navigation that the ESB will be carrying out repairs to the electricity network in the Albert Lock area between 0930 – 1600hrs tomorrow, Saturday, 13 June 2020.
There will be occasional disruption to lock passage at Albert Lock during this time.
Waterways Ireland thanks its customers for their co-operation in relation to this matter.
