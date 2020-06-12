Roadmap for reopening of navigation from 29 June

Waterways Ireland wishes to advise all Masters of vessels and water users of the Shannon Navigation that the following reopening of facilities will occur on 29th June 2020.

Navigational Use

Locks on the Shannon Navigation will be open from 9am to 6pm daily.

Winter mooring period will end.

The 5 day mooring rule will be in force.

Waterways Ireland service blocks will NOT reopen.

General Guidelines

• Electricity and water services have been reconnected;

• Normal pump-out facilities are available for boaters. Owners must ensure that travel to pump-out facilities must be undertaken in a responsible manner, minimising the amount of essential movement out on the water;

• When on jetties please be aware of other users. Wait or move aside to allow others to pass at a safe distance.

• Observe social distancing protocols - keep a distance of at least 2m (6 feet) away from other people;

• Be mindful of others and act always with consideration and with respect and observe the leave no trace principles and protect our environment;

• Observe all health etiquettes when on the towpaths.

In all instances, social distancing must be maintained at all times keeping your distance from both other people and moored boats. Please refer to your relevant representative body for guidance on the most appropriate health and safety precautions and advice.

Any updates to the situation will be communicated via the issuance of Marine Notices, through our Waterways Ireland Social Media channels and website.

Should you need our assistance please do contact us by email at info@waterwaysireland.org or by phone https://www.waterwaysireland. org/contact-us.

Waterways Ireland thanks all vessel owners and operators for their co-operation in relation to this matter.