Latest figures reveal the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim

The latest figures from the HPSC show that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, valid up until midnight yesterday June 10, in Leitrim, remains at 84.

This means that there has been no new cases reported in over a week.

In Cavan the number of cases now stands at 859.

In Sligo the number of confirmed cases of the virus is 128 while Longford has seen a slight increase rising to 285 cases.

Roscommon has risen to 341 cases while Donegal has 469.