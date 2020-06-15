Seven million litres of water per week being saved in Carrick on Shannon due to leakage repairs and other works

Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim County Council has saved over seven million litres of water per week in Carrick -on-Shannon following a collaborative and strategic approach to reducing leakage in the town.

A multi-tiered approach to reduce the leakage in Carrick on Shannon from 80 per cent in 2018 to 30 per cent of treated water in 2020 was delivered by contractors Farran’s Construction on behalf of Irish Water, a statement has outlined

The results were achieved by finding and fixing leaks; improving the management of the district metering area (DMA); controlling and managing pressure more effectively and securing the supply with additional cross connections on the network that provided Leitrim County Council with alternative ways to supply water to the Town Centre. The scale of the work undertaken was significant with a joined up approach that achieved strong results.

Speaking about the project Declan Cawley, Irish Water said: “The data we received originally from Carrick-on-Shannon highlighted the significant issue of leakage in the town and surrounding area.

"Eighty per cent of the area’s water supply was unaccounted for and following years of costly bursts and wasted water it was essential to reduce leakage in this area in order to minimise the loss of water and to secure the supply thus enabling future development. Based on this key information, Irish Water was able to formulate a plan in partnership with Leitrim County Council and roll out the type of works that would most efficiently and effectively tackle the problem.

“From the beginning we set out a planned approach to reduce leakage in Carrick on Shannon that was collaborative, data driven and results focused. The very real impact of this has been significant leakage savings and a better, more robust supply for over 4,000 people in the area.”

Since the commencement of the works over 190 public side leaks have been repaired; a further 30 private side leaks have been repaired through Irish Water’s First Fix Free Scheme; four pressure reducing valves have been installed; numerous cross connections and six new sub DMA’s have been created which will allow Leitrim County Council to deliver water in different ways to the town centre.

As well as all this 200 metres of new watermain has been laid, 89 backyard connections replaced and 780 metres of old and damaged pipe decommissioned. All of this was carried out under Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Irish Water recommenced works in St George’s Terrace, Carrick on Shannon on May 18 to complete the replacement of 250 metres of problematic watermains with high density, polyethylene pipes.

The works involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work. These works are due to be complete in the next two weeks and are being carried out in line with stringent Covid-19 measures.

Find and Fix works are currently ongoing in the South Leitrim Water supply scheme in the following areas - Kinkeen to Corrawallen, Drumshanbo and Mohill to further reduce leakage on this scheme.

Irish Water is working at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

Irish Water is working proactively with our delivery partners as part of a multi-agency working group to ensure that our construction works are carried out in a controlled and safe manner, in keeping with Government and HSE guidelines to protect workers, their families and the broader community.

The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities, reduce high levels of leakage and improve water quality. Its delivery means investment of over €500 million between 2017 and 2021 to reduce leakage and replace old pipes on the water network.