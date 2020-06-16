Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, June 16, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area;

Rose Murray (née McGourty), 1 The Ross, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Blacklion, Cavan



Rose Murray(Nee McGourty) Peacefully in the wondefull care of the staff of St Phelims nursing home Dromahair. Predeceased by her husband Patsy,very sadly missed by Pete & Maura Maguire (Blacklion) extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass this Wednesday at 11am in St Patricks Church Killinagh, Blacklion followed by burial in Killinagh cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines on gathering's the funeral will be private. A memorial mass to celebrate Rose's life will be held at a later date

Patrick (Packie) Mulvey, Corrabeeher, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

At Sligo University Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his sister Anna (Ellis), Fenagh, brother John (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current guidelines, Packie's Funeral Mass on Tuesday 16th June in St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin at 12 noon, will be private to family and close friends. The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this sad time.

Paddy Hayes - Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

Paddy Hayes Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim and formerly of London and Piercetown, Co Wexford, peacefully at St Pheilm's Nursing Home, Dromahair on Friday, June 12th, 2020. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lizzie and beloved father of daughters Patricia, Annmaire, Pauline and Siobhan, sons-in-law Des and Sean grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and wide circle of friends. Paddy's funeral will be held in private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Paddy's life will take place at a later date.

Peggy Nolan (née Kiernan), Churchfield, Knock, Mayo / Moyne, Longford



Peggy Nolan (née Kiernan), Churchfield, Knock and formerly Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co. Longford and Dublin, June 15th 2020. Peacefully, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Chris and brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by her brother Patrick (Pakie Joe), sisters-in-law Patricia and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, her husbands nephews and nieces, her many first cousins, relatives, neighbours, great carers and many friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday 16th from 2 o'clock and also on Wednesday 17th from 2 o'clock. Removal on Thursday to the Church of St. John The Baptist, Knock, arriving for Mass at 1 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to HSE & government guidelines Peggy's funeral Mass will be private and confined to family only.

Tommy Brennan, Darlington, Co. Durham, formerly of, Boyle, Roscommon



Brennan Tommy, Darlington, Co. Durham, formerly of Ballymore, Boyle, June 14th, peacefully, in the living care of Grovner Pk care home, Darlington. He will be sadly missed by his sister Kathleen Keaveney, Ballinameen, nephews and nieces. Private cremation will take place in Darlington. Mass will be offered at a later date.