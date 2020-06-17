Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, June 17, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area;

John Dolan, Kiltycon, Moyne, Longford / Aughawillan, Leitrim



Formerly of Aughawillan Co. Leitrim and New York. Peacefully, at the age of 94 years, at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Angela and brother Paddy. Sadly missed by his daughters Laura (Murphy) and Adrianne (Mulhall), sons Peter and John, sons-in-law Stephen and Michael, daughters-in-law Cynthia and Amy, grandchildren Tara, Alexandra, Pippa, John, Liam and Aoife. Niece Mary (Flanagan). Sadly missed by his brother Rev. Fr. Peter (Florida), relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal from his residence on Thursday, June 18 arriving to St Mary's Church Legga arriving for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. Due to Government Covid-19 regulations, John’s repose, funeral and burial will be private. The family appreciate your understanding and support on this sad occasion.

Rose Murray (née McGourty), 1 The Ross, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Blacklion, Cavan



Rose Murray (nee McGourty) peacefully, in the wondeful care of the staff of St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Predeceased by her husband Patsy. Very sadly missed by Pete & Maura Maguire (Blacklion), extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass this Wednesday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, the funeral will be private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Rose's life will be held at a later date. Those who wish to leave a message of condolence for the family can do so in the "condolence" section below. The family appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.

Mary Ellen McManus (née Boylan), Towneymoyle, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Glencar, Leitrim



Mary Ellen McManus (nee Boylan) Towneymoyle, Manorhamilton and formerly of Mulcaun, Glencar, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, in her 90th year, surrounded by her family in the exceptional care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Dan Joe, brothers Johnny, Frank, Henry and Mattie. Deeply regretted by her loving son James, daughters Mary Coleman (Ballinacarrow), Barbara Brehony (Castlebaldwin), sons-in-law Liam and Tony, much loved grandchildren Daniel, Catriona, Fergal, Ronan, Cian, Paul, Kealan and Katie, extended family, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurection today, Wednesday at 12 noon in St Osnat's Church, Glencar, followed by burial in St Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton. In accordance with government restrictions, funeral will be private to family only.

Anne White (nee Mc Manus), Kilnavart, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

June 15th 2020 peacefully at Cavan General hospital. Widow of the late Bill. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Maureen & Rose-Mary, sister Rosie Maguire, relatives and friends. Due to government and HSE restrictions a private funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in St. Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Peggy Nolan (née Kiernan), Churchfield, Knock, Mayo / Moyne, Longford

Peggy Nolan (née Kiernan), Churchfield, Knock and formerly Ballyduffy, Moyne, Co. Longford and Dublin, June 15th 2020. Peacefully, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Chris and brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by her brother Patrick (Pakie Joe), sisters-in-law Patricia and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, her husbands nephews and nieces, her many first cousins, relatives, neighbours, great carers and many friends. Reposing at her residence today, Wednesday, June 17 from 2pm. Removal on Thursday to the Church of St. John The Baptist, Knock, arriving for Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to HSE & government guidelines Peggy's funeral Mass will be private and confined to family only.

Tommy Brennan, Darlington, Co. Durham, formerly of, Boyle, Roscommon

Brennan Tommy, Darlington, Co. Durham, formerly of Ballymore, Boyle, June 14th, peacefully, in the living care of Grovner Pk care home, Darlington. He will be sadly missed by his sister Kathleen Keaveney, Ballinameen, nephews and nieces. Private cremation will take place in Darlington. Mass will be offered at a later date.

May they all Rest in Peace