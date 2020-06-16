Latest Covid-19 figures for Leitrim and surrounding counties

The latest figures from the HPSC show that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, valid up until midnight yesterday June 15, in Leitrim, remains at 84.

In Cavan the number of cases now stands at 860, an increase of one.

In Sligo the number of confirmed cases of the virus remains at 128 while Longford also remains static at 285 cases.

Roscommon and Donegal has risen to 342 and 470 respectively, an increase of one in both counties.