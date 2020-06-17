Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary and Waterford. The warning is from lunchtime today through to 3am on Friday, June 19.

Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will occur in places during the period. While some areas will miss the showers where they do occur there will be some torrential downpours, localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

A more prolonged and widespread period of heavy rain will occur later on Thursday.