One-off housing not mentioned in draft Programme for Government

Despite hopes that the impasse in securing planning for one-off rural houses would be included as a priority in the draft Programme for Government document, it is now apparent that this is not the case.

Leitrim County Councillors had stressed the importance of having this issue highlighted in the next Programme for Government and Leitrim County Council chief executive, Lar Power, had said in an online council information meeting last month that this issue “must be included” as a priority for the new Government.

Current Cathaoirleach, Cllr Enda McGloin said there appears to be no mention of one off housing in the draft Programme for Government.

Although he welcomed plans for town and village renewal, Cllr McGloin said it was also critical that the current impasse with obtaining planning for one off housing in Co Leitrim, be addressed.

For over a decade the impact of the application of the EPA waste water directive for one off housing has effectively choked planning in rural areas.

He said it was clear the next Cathaoirleach will have to “lead a delegation to meet with the new Minister for Housing, who ever he or she will be, and assess where the new Government is coming from on this issue.”

Pointing out that over six months work by Leitrim County Council officials, the EPA and Department officials, has already gone in to pushing forward with a workable solution to the current planning impasse for one off housing in Leitrim, Cllr McGloin said it was vital this momentum not be lost.

“We want this work to recommence as soon as possible and, as there is no outlining of this issue in the Programme for Government it is important that members work quickly to meet with the relevant minister and continue to push for a resolution to this issue.”