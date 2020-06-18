Roscommon GAA pay tribute to late Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Roscommon GAA Chairman, Seamus Sweeney, today expressed the sympathy of Roscommon GAA to the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Garda Colm Horkan following his killing overnight in Castlerea.

“On behalf of all involved in the GAA throughout Roscommon, I would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy to the Family, Friends, and Colleagues of Detective Garda Colm Horkan following his death last night in Castlerea," said Mr Sweeney.

"Garda Horkan had a long and distinguished career in the Castlerea district both in Castlerea and Ballaghaderreen and will be sorely missed by the community he served. He will also be missed in Charlestown from where he came, he was also a valued member of the Charlestown Sarsfields GAA club with whom he played.

“The Gardaí like the GAA are very much at the heart of the community, this has of course been very visible over the Covid Emergency period that we’re recently experiencing. This latest incident has had a numbing effect on us all. In fact, I’m reminded of an incident that happened 40 years ago next month when Garda Henry Byrne and Detective Garda John Morley paid the ultimate price at Shannon’s Cross Loughglynn. The fact that our police force selflessly steps into danger on behalf of us all shows the debt that we owe each one of them."

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.