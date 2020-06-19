County by county breakdown of deaths from coronavirus released by CSO

The CSO has released a county by county breakdown of deaths resulting from Covid-19 in Ireland.

The figures pertain to June 12 at which time there had been a total of 1,705 deaths as a result of the virus in Ireland. Of that number, 1,445 were confirmed as deaths from Covid-19 with 260 categorised as probable deaths.

Men accounted for 741 confirmed deaths and women for 704. The median age of those who tragically died was 83 and 1,338 people were confirmed as having underlying conditions. A total of 50 people without underlying conditions are known to have died.

Dublin has by far the highest number of deaths at 742 with Kildare second at 132. Meath had the third highest number of deaths at 53 with Monaghan having 50 confirmed deaths.

There have been six counties where less than 10 deaths from Covid have been confirmed, these are Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Longford, Sligo and Waterford although the CSO says it should be noted that there is no county breakdown for probable deaths so there may be more deaths in each county in the overall total.

The virus also continues to impact the older age groups the hardest, with 65% of all confirmed COVID-19 deaths to date among those aged 80 years old or older. The median age for all deaths remains 83.

The breakdown of deaths by county is as follows:

Carlow - 14

Cavan - 38

Clare - 32

Cork - 49

Donegal - 40

Dublin - 742

Galway - 9

Kerry - 6

Kildare - 132

Kilkenny - 11

Laois - 15

Leitrim - less than 5* (Figures below five are not detailed in full by the CSO)

Limerick - 30

Longford - 7

Louth - 49

Mayo - 41

Meath - 53

Monaghan - 50

Offaly -13

Roscommon - 10

Sligo - 7

Tipperary - 18

Waterford - less than 5*

Wexford - 18

Wicklow - 35