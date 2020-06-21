And the changeable weather looks set to continue for Father's Day

According to Met Éireann, today, Sunday, June 21 (which is also Father's Day for those who need reminding!) will bring a mix of cloud, sunshine and passing showers. The showers will be most frequent in the north and west of the country, where some could be heavy and possibly thundery. Maximum temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, coolest in the west, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Tonight

Any showers will soon die out tonight, but cloud will thicken overnight and rain will extend eastwards from the Atlantic by morning. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. Southerly winds will fall light for a time before backing southeast and increasing moderate to fresh and gusty by dawn.