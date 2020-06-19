BREAKING NEWS: Hairdressers and barbers set to reopen from June 29

In welcome news this evening hairdressers and barbers have been given the green light to reopen from June 29, the government has announced this evening.

Such premises were previously due to reopen on 20 July, when Phase Four of easing Covid-19 restrictions were set to begin but their reopening has been accelerated to the start of Phase Three.

The Cabinet agreed to move the date forward after a recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).