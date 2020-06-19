Beauticians, gyms, leisure centres and cinemas set to reopen for business on June 29

Gyms, beauticians, leisure centres and cinemas are all set to reopening earlier than expected. This evening the Taioseach confirmed that these businesses can reopen on June 29.

Members of the public are continuing to be advised to use a face covering (i.e. a non-medical face covering) as an additional hygiene measure, when using busy public transport or when in enclosed indoor public areas such as retail outlets. A new communications campaign launched this week encourages more people to wear face coverings in these circumstances, and when you are visiting people vulnerable to Covid 19.

Speaking this evening the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar said: “The virus hasn’t gone away. We are all still susceptible to it. Certain types of activity are more risky than others, so we must lower that risk by taking appropriate steps, wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing, washing our hands and so on.

“Taking personal responsibility means not entering a place if you see it is packed. It means leaving somewhere, even if you are having a good time, if you have been there beyond a certain point. It means exercising judgement and self-control for your own sake as well as the collective good.

“This re-phasing of the Roadmap has been made possible by the solidarity of the Irish people and the sacrifices made by so many over the past few months in suppressing the virus. Instead of being forced back, we have been able to push the spread of the virus back and advance forward.

“We will need to continue to act responsibility, understand that we have no treatment or vaccine for this virus and until such time as we do we will be living a different type of life. But a life where we can again do so many things that are important to us and our families. We have been through a shared experience and as we move forward, we will never forget what we have lost and learned.”