New warning to young people about Covid-19 spread from Dr Tony Holohan as cases spike

Young people have been warned that Covid-19 can affect people of any age by the doctor leading the fight against the pandemic in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, issued the appeal this weekend noting nearly half the new cases were detected among young people.

“Of the 22 confirmed cases we are reporting to you on Saturday, 9 of these were diagnosed in people under the age of 35. It is important for us all to remember that Covid-19 is a disease that can affect everyone, of any age or background. No one should feel that this is a disease that does not affect them," he said.

“This virus is highly infectious and, as a result, the return of widespread community transmission remains a very real risk. To protect us all, especially our oldest and most vulnerable, personal preventative behaviours such as good and frequent hand washing, social distancing and respiratory etiquette remain as crucial as they were at the outset of this crisis,” he said.