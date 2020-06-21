UPDATE: No new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours from Covid-19 in Ireland

The latest figures for Covid-19 released this evening, Sunday, June 21 have some welcome news with no deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. In Northern Ireland, no coronavirus-related death were recorded today either.

However a further 6 cases of the virus have been recorded during the same period.

There is now a total of 25,379 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic.