Update: Detectives still questioning suspect over armed Longford raid

A man is still being quizzed by detectives after being arrested within hours (Saturday) of an alleged armed raid at a shop in Longford town.

It is understood a man, originally from the Portlaoise area is being questioned after a man wearing a helmet, entered Vaughan's Today's Local store along Longford's Park Road shortly after 2pm on Saturday, June 20.

The man, who was allegedly armed with a hammer, threatened a female staff member and demanded cash.

The suspect fled the scene seconds later as the alarm was raised.

The Observer understands a search warrant was obtained yesterday evening and a search was undertaken which led to the seizure of a bike that senior gardaí believe may have been used in the heist.

The man, who was was arrested within hours of the incident was brought to Longford Garda Station for questioning where he remained in detention overnight.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043-3350570.