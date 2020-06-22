Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, June 22, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael O'Rourke, Collins Park, Dublin / Aughavas, Leitrim

O’Rourke, Michael, 19th June 2020, in his 93rd year. (Collins Park, Dublin and formerly of Aughavas, Co Leitrim). Peacefully, surrounded by his family in the care of Beaumont Hospital following a short illness. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, children Helen, Peter, Michael, Siobhan, Sinead, and Brian, daughters-in-law Sheila and Amanda, sons-in-law Eamon, Gifford, and David, grandchildren Amanda, Alan, Mhairead, Maighdlin, Aoibhe, Ben, great-grandchildren Sophie and Jamie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place on Monday, June 22 at 12 noon. Please see attached webcam link http://www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.html.

Peter Crossan, Fyhora, Moyne, Longford



Peter Crossan , Fyhora, Moyne, Co. Longford, July 21st, peacefully, at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Tommy Carroll, 8 Swan Lake Drive, Gowna, Cavan / Dring, Longford

Tommy Carroll, 8 Swan Lake Drive, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan and formerly of Drumnacrehir, Dring, Co. Longford and Essex England. Peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his loving wife Monica. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Mary, Brigid and Patricia, sons in law John and Tim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a large circle of friends. Tommy's Funeral Mass will take place in St. Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, on Monday 22nd June at 12 noon, with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook Page. Funeral Mass is private to family members owing to Covid 19 restrictions.

Peggy Slevin (née McHugh), Tir Conaill Street, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Glenties, Donegal



Peggy Slevin (nee McHugh) Tir Conaill Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly Glenties, Co. Donegal, peacefully. Non Covid Related, 21st June 2020, in her 90th year. Dearest wife of the late Sean and loving mother of Mary, Leo, and Paula. Predeceased by her Son Sean and daughter Una RIP. Deeply regretted by her son, sons-in-law Aidan, Mark, and Mick, daughters-in-law Patricia and Kate, sister Pauline McHugh, Glenties, grandchildren Rory, Cathal, Ciaran, Michael, Shauna, Dearbhla, Donagh, Aoife, Niamh, Niall, great-grandchildren Evie, Cara, Katie, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Due to HSE and Government guidelines and in hoping to keep our family and friends safe, Peggy's home, funeral Mass and cemetery will be private to family. Peggy's funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday 24th in Saint Patrick's, Ballyshannon, at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Belleek. Family flowers only.



