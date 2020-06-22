Expect a wet day in Leitrim today

Today will be mild, humid and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, which will be heavy and persistent in the west during the afternoon and evening.

Some dry intervals too, the best of these in the east. Highest temperatures 16 to 19 degrees with blustery southerly winds, strong at first but easing for a time in the west.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mild and humid with outbreaks of rain in many areas. Some clearer spells may develop in the west as the night goes on.

Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in a moderate southerly breeze. Mist and fog on hills.