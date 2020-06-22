Irish people asked to 'Tour De County' for Temple Street and Crumlin

Temple Street Foundation and CMRF Crumlin – which are both part of the Children’s Health Foundation family - are inviting everyone in the country to take part in their ‘Tour De County’ challenge fundraiser in support of sick children and their families in CHI at Temple Street and Crumlin.

‘Tour De County’ is challenging you to clock up miracle miles on your bike this June, July and August while raising vital funds for our beloved children’s hospitals.

Whether it’s a leisurely spin or a county-wide expedition, cyclists of all levels and fitness are invited to get in the saddle and explore the beauty of their county on two wheels, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

There are many hidden gems tucked away in our own cities, towns and countryside, so why not get your friends and family to join in the fun and plan a cycling route around your county.

Children’s Health Foundation exists to support the urgent, life-saving and ongoing paediatric care that children from all counties in Ireland receive in CHI at Temple Street and Crumlin every single day.

From funding cutting-edge equipment and ground-breaking paediatric research to providing essential patient and parental supports and supporting a whole range of services in CHI – this support is only made possible through the kindness and generosity of supporters around the country.

Commenting on the ‘Tour De County’ challenge, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation, Denise Fitzgerald says, “Right now in CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street we need your support more than ever. Every minute of every day, sick children are coming through the doors of Temple Street and Crumlin in need of the expert, loving care that only CHI’s world-class medical staff can provide.”

She adds, “Here in Children’s Health Foundation – with the help and kindness of our supporters around the country - we can continue to make a real and positive difference for sick children and their families.”

To find out more and sign up today to take part in the ‘Tour De County’ for CHI at Temple Street and Crumlin, visit www.cmrf.org or www.templestreet.ie. Don’t forget to tag us in your social media posts and share your ‘Tour De County’ pictures and videos with the following hashtags #TourDeCounty and #MiracleMiles.