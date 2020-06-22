200 less people on Covid-19 payment in Leitrim

There are 200 less people receiving the Covid-19 payment in Leitrim.

The number has reduced from 3,300 to 3,100 as of today.

In Roscommon the number of 5,200, down 500.

In Sligo the number has reduced by 400 to 6,000 while Longford has seen a reduction of 300 down to 3,700.

Cavan also saw figures reduced from 7,400 to 6,800 while in Donegal the number decreased from 18,100 to 16,800.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection issued payments valued at €163.1m to 465,900 people for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

Taking the 498,700 who were paid last week, this represents a decrease of 32,800 on the number of people paid last week.

Since last week’s payment, 30,000 people have closed their claim for a Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Some 17,900 will be receiving their final payment tomorrow.

As well as those availing of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment, there are now over 61,800 employers who have registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) with at least one subsidy being paid in respect of over 551,800 people under that scheme since it began. An estimated 410,000 employees are currently being supported by the scheme having received a subsidy in their most recent pay period.

The above payments are in addition to the 225,600 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of May.