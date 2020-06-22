Leitrim businesses encouraged to apply for Covid-19 Restart grant

Leitrim businesses are being encouraged to apply for the Restart Grant aimed at providing direct grant aid to help small businesses with the costs associated with reopening and reemploying workers following Covid-19 closures.

Speaking at today’s Manorhamilton Municipal District Meeting, Head of Finance for Leitrim County Council, Vincent Dwyer, explained that between 250 and 260 completed applications had been received by the local authority.

However he said that the estimates at the outset had been for a much higher takeup of the scheme and he encouraged as many businesses as possible to look at applying for the grant.

The minimum grant amount is €2,000 and the maximum grant available is €10,000.

To avail of the Restart Grant, applicants must be a commercial business and be in the Local Authorities Commercial Rates Payment System and:

have an annual turnover of less than €5m and employ between 1 to 50 people;

have suffered a projected 25%+ loss in turnover to end June 2020;

commit to remain open or to reopen if it was closed;

declare the intention to retain employees that are on The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme and re-employ staff on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment as business recovers.

The grant will be equivalent to the rates bill of the business in 2019, or a minimum payment of €2,000, whichever is the higher, and will be subject to a maximum payment of €10,000.

If a company is currently in a rateable premise but was not rate-assessed in 2019 it is still eligible to apply. The local authority can pay the grant based on an estimate of what the rates demand for 2019 would have been.

Applications for the Restart Grant can be made online directly to local authorities and further information is available on the application form. If there are queries that are not addressed on the application form, businesses can contact the Business Support Unit in Leitrim County Council.

For more details see www.leitrimcoco.ie or phone the council on (071) 9620005.