Reduction in Covid-19 cases in Leitrim

Figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team has shown that there has been a reduction overall of the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim.

Last week the figure stood at 85 but this has now been reduced to 78, due to the validation of data at the HPSC which has resulted in a revision of the figures for Leitrim.

In Roscommon there are 344 cases, in Longford 285, Cavan has 862 cases while in Donegal the figure now strands at 464.

These are the latest confirmed cases which were last updated as of 11am, yesterday, June 21.