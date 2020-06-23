Local championship structures and dates outlined by County Board

CCC Liatroma has finalised the format of the Leitrim Club Competitions at its meeting last Monday night and the following is being sent for approval by Leitrim GAA Management Committee tomorrow night in accordance with powers vested in it since 17.06.2020 under Rule 3.63 TO 2020.



The Club Leagues for 2020 will not be played and the proposed plan for approval for the remainder of the club season is as follows and will involve only championship games.

Connacht Gold SFC, Smith Monumentals IFC and Vistamed Junior A Football Championship

Changes to Competition regulation have been highlighted and underlined.

2020 Connacht Gold Senior Football Championship

Two groups of 5 with each team playing each other in round-robin series. Top four teams of each group qualify for the quarter-finals with 1 v 4, 2 v 3, 3 v 2 and 4 v 1 across each respective group. Open Draw for Semi-Finals. The bottom-placed team in each group to play each other in the relegation final with the defeated team to be relegated.

Seeding 2020

Pot A 2019 Finalists (2 Teams)

Pot B 2019 Beaten Semi-Finalists (2 Teams)

Pot C 2019 Beaten Quarter Finalists (4 Teams)

Pot D 2019 Remaining Team plus Intermediate Championship Winners 2019 (2Teams)

2020 Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship

Two groups of 5 with each team playing each other in round-robin series. Top four teams of each group qualify for the quarter-finals with 1 v 4, 2 v 3, 3 v 2 and 4 v 1 across each respective group. Open Draw for Semi-Finals. Winner of Intermediate Championship promoted to SFC 2021. The bottom-placed team in each group to play each other in the relegation final with the defeated team to be relegated.

Seeding 2020

Pot A 2019 Beaten Finalist + 3 Relegated Teams from SFC 2019 (4 Teams)

Pot B 2019 Beaten Semi-Finalists (2 Teams)

Pot C 2019 Beaten Quarter Finalists (4 Teams)

2020 Vistamed Junior A Football Championship

Two groups of 5 with each team playing each other in round-robin series. Top four teams of each group qualify for the quarter-finals with 1 v 4, 2 v 3, 3 v 2 and 4 v 1 across each respective group. Open Draw for Semi-Finals. Winner of Junior A Championship promoted to IFC 2021. The bottom-placed team in each group to play each other in the relegation final with the defeated team to be relegated.

Seeding 2020

Pot A 2019 Relegated Teams from IFC 2019 (4 Teams)

Pot B 2019 JFC A Finalists (2 Teams)

Pot C Remaining teams (4 Teams)

The format of the Junior B and C Football Championships will be finalised once participating teams have been confirmed.

As regards a schedule of when these competitions will commence you are advised of the following:

Connacht Gold Senior Football Championship and Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship

Round 1 WE July 18/19

Round 2 WE July 25/26

Round 3 WE Aug 01/02

Round 4 WE Aug 08/09

Round 5 WE Aug 15/16

Quarter-Finals/Relegation Final WE Aug 29/30

Semi-Finals WE Sept 12/13

Finals WE Sept 26/27

Vistamed Junior A Football Championship

Round 1 WE July 25/26

Round 2 TBC

Round 3 TBC

Round 4 TBC

Round 5 TBC

Quarter-Finals/Relegation Final TBC

Semi-Finals TBC

Final TBC

TBC dates above will be confirmed by CCC at a later date once the makeup of the JFC B and C is confirmed.

Leitrim Senior Hurling Championship Final WE 03/04 October

'Winner on the day' scenario

It should be noted also that the 'Winner on Day' scenario will apply to all knockout championship games up to but not including the Championship Final. This will involve the playing of two periods of extra-time of ten minutes each, followed, if required by a further two periods of five minutes each. If teams are level the tie will be decided by the taking of five penalty kicks each, and sudden death if also required.

Any replay of a drawn Senior or Intermediate Championship Final will take place on the next available Sunday after Leitrim has concluded its 2020 Inter-County season.

The draws for the Connacht Gold SFC, Smith Monumentals IFC, and Vistamed JFCA Championships is provisionally scheduled to take place on Friday night next and will be streamed via Facebook Live.

Underage

It is proposed that the underage calendar of events will commence on Friday, July 17 with the Under 15 Championship.

The Under 17 and Under 13 calendar of events will commence on Monday, July 20 and the dates will be in accordance with the calendar attached above. A full list of the participating teams and the gradings will issue.