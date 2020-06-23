Ireland West Airport welcomes publication of interim Aviation Taskforce report

Ireland West Airport welcomes today’s (June 23, 2020) publication of the interim Aviation Taskforce draft report to the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross detailing key recommendations to support the restoration of air access and balanced regional development.

This Interim Report offers initial recommendations and will be followed with a final report by early July which will give consideration to further measures to stimulate and rebuild the national aviation sector.

The Task Force requests that Government recognise the need to prioritise and implement these immediate recommended actions to support the recovery of the aviation industry, because of the essential role of air transport in generally underpinning business and tourism, and in driving the wider national economic recovery from the shock of Covid-19.

Commenting on the publication of the report, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport, who formed part of the taskforce said "We welcome the publication of today’s interim report. Supporting and incentivising the restoration of critical air access into regional Ireland is of vital importance for the recovery of the regional economy and we look forward to working with Government on implementing the recommendations included in the report and shaping a recovery plan for the aviation sector in Ireland and most importantly promoting balanced regional development".