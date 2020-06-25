Enjoy the fabulous warm weather today, June 25, 2020

Today, Thursday, June 25 will be a warm sunny day with afternoon temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees, the warm conditions may spark isolated thunderstorms by late afternoon or early evening. Light northerly winds will become moderate northwesterly.

TONIGHT

The outlook for tonight, is for an ongoing risk of heavy showers with lightning. Winds will be mainly light northerly or variable becoming light westerly. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.