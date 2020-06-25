The annual Sharon Loughlin Memorial Fun Run/Walk, which has taken place on its scenic Newtownmanor parish courses for many years now, cannot take place this year on its normal summer date due to Covid-19 but the event will still go ahead in a somewhat different format over a four week period.

The local organising Fun Run/Walk Committee in a statement explaining what will happen for 2020, say “given the continued restrictions, there will be no formal, communal, annual ‘Sharon's Memorial Fun Run/Walk’ this year.

“However, for those who wish to continue the commemoration this year, individuals can choose a time/place of their own to pursue their 5K/8K Fun Run or Walk, between Sunday, July 5 and Sunday, August 3.

“Those who wish to donate to a good cause, in memory of Sharon Loughlin, can forward donations to specific named individuals. Details of those individuals and the charity to receive such donations will be published in the coming weeks.”

The Sharon Loughlin Memorial Fun/Run Walk commemorates the memory of the extremely popular and much-loved Sharon from Pullboy, Newtownmanor, who was only 24 when she died unexpectedly on September 7, 2013.