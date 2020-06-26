More isolated showers on the way for Friday, June 26

Isolated heavy showers this morning and generally cloudy. Becoming mainly dry in the afternoon with some bright spells. Showery outbreaks of rain will push up from the south in the late evening. Still quite warm and humid with highs of 16 to 21 degrees, mildest in the east of the province. Light to moderate southerly or variable winds.

TONIGHT

Showery rain will continue in most areas tonight with some heavy and possibly thundery bursts possible. Lowest overnight temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with light variable breezes. Some mist and fog is likely to form.