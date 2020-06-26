Mary Bohan is the new Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council

Leitrim's longest serving councillor has been elected to the post of Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council. At today's (Friday, June 26, 2020) AGM of the local authority, Cllr Bohan was elected to the post unopposed.

This is the fifth time that Cllr Bohan will serve the county as Chairperson. She was joined by Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire who was elected as Vice-Chairperson for the coming year.

This is the first time that the two highest positions on the council have both been filled by women.