Leitrim 2020 Club Championship draws take place tonight

The draws for the 2020 Connacht Gold Senior Football Championship, Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship and Vistamed Junior A Football Championship take place tonight at 8pm in the McGovern Aughavas Centre of Excellence.

These draws, which traditionally take place in the presence of club officials, will take place in a much more restricted setting with only the minimum of people present in order to carry out the process.

However, the entirety of the draws in all competitions will be relayed to all interested parties via Facebook Live, commencing at 8pm.