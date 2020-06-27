Leitrim Marina Hotel to re-open next Monday

The Leitrim Marina Hotel staff are excited to finally be opening for the 2020 season next Monday, June 29 and are looking forward to welcoming their customers back.

They have carried out a number of renovations including a private dining room and secluded booth seating with adequate spacing between tables, both indoor and outdoor.

The hotel has a certified regime in place to ensure your safety during your visit in a relaxed and enjoyable environment.

All customers are welcome, from a coffee perk, to evening cocktails on their Marinaview terrace, to a family dining experience with exciting new dishes.

The hotel will be open every day from June 29 for breakfast, brunch and dinner.