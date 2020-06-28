Calling on all Leitrim GAA clubs to be part of history

As teams of all grades and codes arrive back on pitches this week for training sessions, Leitrim GAA, in association with the the Leitrim Observer and www.leitrimobserver.ie, are asking you, our local clubs, to take a picture of your various groups and send them back to Leitrim GAA in order that we may compile a collage of photographs for publication in the Leitrim Observer.

This will serve as a historical record of the times we have been through in 2020 and the return to play as teams prepare for competition.

The Leitrim Observer plans to publicise the photographs on Wednesday, July 8th, so please get snapping this week and ensure that your club is included!!

Leitrim GAA would be obliged if you could send in your photos ongoing this week and are setting a deadline in that we will need your photos submitted by Thursday night next, July 2.

Please ensure that your photos are captioned to define the grouping eg 'Club Seniors' 'Club Under 17s' etc.

Don't be the club that is left out of this wondeful historical recod of clubs getting back on their pitches.