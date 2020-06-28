Another death from Covid-19 announced this evening

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,735 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 27th June, the HPSC has been notified of 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,439* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 25,439 confirmed cases reflects this.