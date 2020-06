Latest figures released from the National Public Health Emergency team show an increase in Covid-19 cases in Leitrim.

As of June 22 there were 75 cases in the county but latest data, as of midnight of cases profiled on June 24, shows this has risen to 78.

In Roscommon there are 345 cases, 285 in Longford, 125 in Sligo, 464 in Donegal and and increase to 862 in Cavan.