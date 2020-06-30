Gardaí arrest unaccompanied learner driver doing ridiculous speed on the M7

An Garda Síochána's Road Policing Unit stopped a speeding driver on one of Ireland's busiest motorists yesterday.

Laois Garda RPU detected the driver of this car travelling at a speed of 183km/h on the M7.

The driver of the vehicle was a Learner Permit holder driving unaccompanied. The vehicle was seized under the Clancy amendment and the driver was arrested and charged with Dangerous Driving.

A fixed charge penalty notice was issued.