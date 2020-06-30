Gardaí impound Porsche with tax out for over a year

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Gardaí in Dublin have seized a Porsche sports car due to no tax.

A Rathfarnham Roads Policing Unit seized the high-end vehicle when they discovered that its motor tax had expired 13 months ago.