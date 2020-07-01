Aura Leitrim Leisure is reopening its doors next week

The Aura Holohan Group has confirmed the re-opening date of all their gyms and leisure centres for July following the welcome news by Government of bringing the re-opening date into phase 3 for the sector.

The group confirmed all its Aura Leisure centres, including Aura Leitrim Leisure in Carrick-on-Shannon, will re-open on Monday, July 6.

The group confirmed that customers will have access to the gym, swimming pool and fitness classes in the leisure centres and Swim Academy will also be re-commencing for children but noted the capacity and social distancing restrictions means new health and safety protocols must be adhered to.