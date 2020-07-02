Sunny spells and cloudy conditions for most of the North West on Thursday, July 2

Mostly dry on Thursday with a mixture of cloud and sunny spells. Afternoon highs of 15 to 17 degrees and feeling warm in sunshine. Winds will be light westerly, strengthening on western coasts by evening. Cloud will thicken later in the day with rain arriving on the west coast early Thursday night.

TONIGHT

Rain extending from the west to all areas Thursday night, becoming persistent and heavy in parts of the west. Southwesterly winds freshening, becoming strong on coasts. Minimum temperatures 10 to 12 degrees.