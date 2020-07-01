Frank Feighan appointed Minister of State this evening

The Government on the nomination of the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, has formally appointed additional Ministers of State and assigned their responsibilities.

Local TD, Frank Feighan is among the appointees.

Speaking this evening An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said,

“I want to take this opportunity to wish the newly appointed Ministers of State well in their various portfolios. They bring a range of talent and ability to their Ministries and will act with determination and passion.

“Ireland faces great challenges as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis. A difficult path lies ahead but the government will work collectively to engineer an economic and social recovery.

“This government reflects the shared future that each party has signed up for. We are ambitious in our plans and the appointment of the Ministers of State reflects our priorities for the five years.

“The Ministers of State will play a key role in the delivery of the Programme for Government, and will ensure that no sector is left behind.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues to progress our common goal of a fairer, more equal Ireland.”

Dara Calleary T.D., already appointed to the Department of the Taoiseach as Government Chief Whip, has been assigned additional responsibilities to also be a Minister of State at the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht (Gaeltacht) and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport (Sport). Following the formal reconfiguration of Departments, Minister of State Calleary will be assigned to the Department of Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht.

Thomas Byrne T.D. - Department of the Taoiseach and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (EU Affairs)

Patrick O'Donovan T.D. - Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (OPW)

Ossian Smyth T.D. - Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (Public Procurement and eGovernment)

Jack Chambers T.D. - Department of Finance (Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance)

Josepha Madigan T.D. - Department of Education and Skills (Special Education and Inclusion)

Martin Heydon T.D. - Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (Research & Development/ Farm Safety/ New Market Development)

Anne Rabbitte T.D. - Department of Health and the Department of Justice and Equality (Disability). Following the formal reconfiguration of Departments, Minister of State Rabbitte will be assigned to the Department of Children, Disability, Equality and Integration.

Colm Brophy T.D. - Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora)

Charlie McConalogue T.D. - Department of Justice and Equality (Law Reform)

Joe O'Brien T.D. - Department of Rural and Community Development (Community Development and Charities)

Peter Burke T.D. - Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government (Local Government and Planning)

Malcolm Noonan T.D. - Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht (Heritage); and the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government (Electoral Reform). Following the formal reconfiguration of Departments, Minister of State Noonan will be assigned to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Robert Troy T.D. - Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Trade Promotion). Following the formal reconfiguration of Departments, Minister of State Troy will be assigned to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Damien English T.D. - Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (Employment Affairs); and the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation (Retail Businesses). Following the formal reconfiguration of Departments, Minister of State English will be assigned to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Mary Butler T.D. - Department of Health (Mental Health and Older People)

Frank Feighan T.D. - Department of Health (Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy)

Niall Collins T.D. - Department of Education and Skills (Skills and Further Education). Following the formal reconfiguration of Departments, Minister of State Collins will be assigned to the Department of Higher Education, Innovation and Science.

The Government previously appointed Senator Pippa Hackett to be Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Hildegarde Naughton, TD to be Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.