A dull, wet and breezy day for the North West of Ireland

A dull, wet and breezy day tomorrow. Rain will be persistent and heavy at times but becoming lighter in the evening with dry spells developing. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong on coasts.

TONIGHT

Cloudy on Friday night. The rain will clear to showers before a further spell of rain will move in from the west overnight. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.