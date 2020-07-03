Leitrim deaths - Friday, July 3, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Dinneny (née McCartan), Cappagh, Killeshandra, Cavan

Margaret Dinneny, (nee McCartan), Cappagh, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 1 July 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Michael and very sadly missed by her loving family; sons Michael, Kieran, Declan, daughters Geraldine (Heekin), Ann (Burns), Imelda (Dolan), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law; sister Roseanne Kiernan (Drumeela), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at home until Removal on Friday at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, numbers at Margaret's Funeral Mass will be restricted to 80 persons. The Mass will be broadcast live on Killeshandra Church TV.

Joseph Clarke, Carrowlistra, Sligo Town, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Joseph (Joe) Clarke, 17 Crozen Downes, Sligo, formerly Carrowlustia, Calry, Sligo and late of Fortland, Carrick on Shannon, Co Roscommon. Peacefully, at St. John's Hospital. Joseph, predeceased by his late sisters Nora and Mary. Deeply regretted by his brother JP, sister Anne, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from Nazareth House, Sligo, on Saturday, July the 4th, at 11am to St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.