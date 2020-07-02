15 bags of refuse dumped on the street in Boyle

A Boyle man was convicted under the Litter Pollution Act when a case brought by Roscommon County Council came before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last Friday.

Harry Tymon, 9 Elm Court, Elphin St, Boyle, Co Roscommon, who did not appear, was charged with disposing of waste in a manner likely to cause environmental pollution on November 26, 2019 at Termon, Boyle.

Judge Kevin Kilrane convicted and fined him €100 for the offence with €897 in costs.

Daniel McHugh, Litter Warden, Roscommon County Council, said 15 bags of refuse were removed from the footpath at Elphin St, Boyle on November 26 last and taken to the Boyle area depot.

A search of the bags by Mr McHugh found evidence linking it to the apartment 9 Elm Court and a €150 fine was issued to Harry Tymon and to date it has not been paid.

John McManus, Boyle area office, gave evidence that the bags of refuse were removed from the footpath and stored securely in the depot until the litter warden went through them.

Solicitor for the Council, Dermot MacDermot, said if the defendant had paid the fine there would have been no prosecution.

Mr McHugh said that in August 2019 he found illegal dumping in the same location, a fine was issued and it was paid at the time.