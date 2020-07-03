Fears of further landslides in North Leitrim as forecast predicts heavy rain over Saturday and Sunday

There are fears that forecast heavy rain over the coming days could see further landslides impacting the North Leitrim area near the village of Drumkeeran.

Last Sunday a massive landslide According to Met Éireann, tomorrow, Saturday, July 4 will see further outbreaks of rain which will be heavy at times. The heavy rain will continue in the northwest on Sunday accompanied by strong westerly winds.

On Monday, July 6 more rain will impact the northwest but this is expected to clear up on Monday evening with a drier week ahead.

Drumkeeran IFA chairperson, Tommy Drugan told www.leitrimobserver.ie that it was vital a plan of action is put in place to address the damage caused by last week's landslide and that steps are introduced to ensure that further risks are alleviated.

Yesterday (Thursday, July 2) IFA President, Tim Cullinan, Leitrim Chairperson, Des McHugh, Connacht Regional Chairperson, Pat Murphy and other representatives of the association visited the area to see the devastation.

Local MEPs, TDs and councillors have also viewed the damage caused by the landslide.