A damp start for Leitrim followed by wind and rain tonight

Saturday, July 4, will get off to a damp start. It will be mostly cloudy today with a mix of dry spells and patchy rain and drizzle through the day.

Persistent rain will extend from the Atlantic towards evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees. Winds will be mostly light to moderate west to southwest through the day, but they will increase moderate to fresh and gusty southwest in the evening, becoming strong near the coast.

Tonight will start wet and very windy with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds. The rain will clear eastwards by morning as the winds veer moderate to fresh west to southwest. Lows of 9 to 11 degrees.