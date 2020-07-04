Five men arrested in connection with violent disorder and criminal damage incidents in Midlands

Gardaí investigating incidents of violent disorder and criminal damage that occurred in Mullingar, County Westmeath, on Thursday, July 2, have arrested five men.



Upon arrival at the scene at Grange Crescent at approximately 6pm, Gardaí dispersed a large number of people in the area, some of whom were armed with pick axe handles.



Gardaí observed that a number of residences in the area received significant damage and two men received non-life threatening injuries.



A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and detained at Mullingar Garda Station. He has since been charged and appeared before the courts.



During a follow up operation on Friday, 3rd July 2020, Gardaí arrested three men aged in their 30s and one man in his 20s in connection with this incident.



A man in his 30s was later released without charge pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.



The other three men have since been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court at on Saturday.