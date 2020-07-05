Windy today with blustery showers

Today will be windy with a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the northern half of the country, with a chance of some thundery downpours.

Cooler and fresher than recent days with highs of 13 to 17 degrees. Fresh to strong westerly winds will be gusty at times, especially around showers and will reach gale force this afternoon on western coasts.

Showers becoming isolated tonight and mostly confined to Ulster, north Connacht and along Atlantic coasts, with mainly dry and clear conditions elsewhere. Lows of 9 to 11 degrees. Gusty west to northwest winds will gradually moderate.