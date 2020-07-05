Coronavirus
No new deaths but 18 new cases announced
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,741.
As of midnight Saturday 4th July, the HPSC has been notified of 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,527 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on