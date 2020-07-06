Unsettled conditions continue for the North West of Ireland today

Today will be mainly dry and bright, with sunny spells, but a few scattered showers will occur, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Maximum temperatures 14 to 16 Celsius, in mostly moderate northwesterly breezes, later backing west and decreasing light.

TONIGHT

Mainly dry at first tonight, but cloudy conditions, with rain, will extend from the Atlantic, with some heavy falls in places. Minimum temperatures 10 or 11 Celsius, with light to moderate southwest breezes at first, backing southerly by morning and freshening on the west coast.