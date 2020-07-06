Leitrim deaths - Monday, July 6, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Brendan Fay, Belturbet/Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

July 4th 2020, suddenly, at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved father of Kevin, Orla and Tara (Belturbet), Sharon (Australia) and Elaine (Canada). Predeceased by son Adrian. Loving grandfather of Killian, Niamh, Aoimhe, brothers Brian, Paddy, Ciaran & sister Mary & loving partner Kathleen. Sons-in-law Nigel & Steve, daughter-in-law Evelyn and a large circle of friends. Removal on Wednesday morning from Lakeland Crematorium to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet (via old Belturbet Road) for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock followed by cremation at Lakeland Crematorium. Due to the Covid 19 & HSE restrictions the funeral Mass and cremation will be for family and friends. The funeral will be streamed on the link below: https://vimeo.com/435525295

Oliver Kavanagh, Clonee, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Oliver Kavanagh (Woodstock Court, London and Portan, Clonee, Co. Meath and formerly of Drumharkin, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim) July 5th. 2020. Peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Greatly missed by his loving sisters and brother, Annette (Donnelly), Madge (Mee), Bríd (Toolan) and Seán (Kavanagh); his brothers-in-law Martin and Paul and sister-in-law Carmel. Much adored uncle of Fearghal, Aoife, Aisling, Sarah, Andrew, Aileen, Róisín, Niamh and Lorcan. He will be hugely missed by his relatives and many friends across the UK and Ireland who couldn’t be with him near the end. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a condolence message below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) or St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown.

May they all Rest in Peace.