Young Irish people 'most likely' to travel abroad for holidays in 2020

Following the establishment of ‘air-bridges’ between countries that have low or similar transmission rates of COVID-19, iReach has surveyed adults in Ireland to determine their revised holiday plans for 2020.

The nationwide survey ran between June 25 and July 1 and had 1,000 responses from adults in Ireland.

90% of all adults believe that holidays to countries with high rates of COVID-19 should not be permitted. Those aged 55+ feel even stronger on this with 96% of this age group believing holidays to these countries should not be permitted.

The survey found that 60% of all adults would still not travel abroad in 2020 to countries that have established ‘air-bridges’ with Ireland (a travel agreement between countries that have low or similar transmission rates of COVID-19).

Those aged between 18-24 are most likely to travel abroad to a country with an ‘air-bridge’, with 59% of adults within this age group stating they would do so in 2020.

Following the re-opening of hotels in Ireland, 50% of all adults expect to take breaks and holidays in such venues in the coming weeks and months. This number is slightly higher amongst the younger generation with 59% of those aged between 18-24 and 52% of those aged between 25-34 hoping to make a stay in Ireland, in such venues, the coming weeks or months.

Over half of adults (53%) who wish to take these ‘staycation’ holidays hope to do so before the end of August of this year. Those aged between 25-43 are most determined to take a staycation before the end of August, with 77% of this age group stating so.